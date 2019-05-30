Rise in hate offences against kids in Yorkshire

Race hate offences against children in Yorkshire are at a three year high.

That's according to figures from the NSPCC. In 2017/18, 557 offences were recorded by police forces in the region, a rise of 57% on 2015/16. Toddlers and babies were among the victims.

Nationally, there were 10,571 offences flagged up by police as race hate crimes against children in 2017/18, an average of almost 29 a day. This was a rise by more than a fifth since 2015/16, up from 8,683.

Children have told the NSPCC-run service Childline they were being targeted because of the way they looked, and reported being told to "go back to their own country". Some tried to change their appearance by using make up, while others said they did not want to tell their parents for fear of upsetting them.

One girl said: "I've been bullied ever since I started school. The bullies call me nasty names; it makes me feel so ashamed. My friends won't hang out with me anymore because people started asking why they were friends with someone who had dirty skin.

"I was born in the UK but bullies tell me to go back to my own country. I don't understand because I'm from the UK. I've tried to make my face whiter before using make up so that I can fit in. I just want to enjoy going to school."

Childline counsellor Atiyah Wazir said: "Over the eight years that I've volunteered as a counsellor it is just as heart-breaking every single time a child tells you they wish they looked different.

"These children have been made to feel shame and guilt and sometimes daren't tell their mums or dads about it because they don't want to worry or hurt their feelings. I want every child to know that this bullying is not ok, they have nothing to be ashamed of, and Childline is always here to listen."