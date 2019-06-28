Poo power plant is opening in Leeds

A new recycling plant is opening in Leeds, which will turn poo into power.

Yorkshire Water's new state of the art facility turns waste into renewable energy and fertiliser for agriculture.

The poo power plant - officially called a "treatment and anaerobic digestion facility" - is opening at its Knostrop Energy & Recycling Facility in Leeds.

At £72m it is Yorkshire Water's single biggest investment over this five-year period and is part of their commitment to investing in renewable energy to benefit the environment.

In numbers...

The facility will recycle 94% of Leeds' sewage sludge

It'll process up to 48,000 tonnes of dry sludge per year

It'll generate over 55% of Knostrop WWTW's own electricity needs (which is the equivalent of providing renewable electricity to over 7,600 homes)

It'll reduce Knostrop's carbon footprint by over 17,500 tonnes CO2 per year, equivalent to over 85 flights from London to New York.



How does it work?

The sludge is imported from across the Yorkshire Water region and treated in the county's biggest digesters, which have the capacity to treat 131 tonnes at a time. The digesters convert the sludge into fertiliser which is used for agriculture and create a biogas that is turned into green electricity. The site will create enough electricity to run 55% of the site, the equivalent of powering 7,600 homes.