Police Vehicle Involved In Collision In Leeds

Police are investigating after an unmarked police armed response vehicle was involved in a collision in Leeds.

It happened in Roseville Road yesterday afternoon, and involved the police vehicle, a parked car, another car in motion, and a pedestrian.

A 71-year-old woman received serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

It is not believed her injuries are life threatening.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the involvement of a police vehicle and West Yorkshire Police is assisting their investigation.