Police investigate the death of a woman in Leeds

26 February 2019, 12:53 | Updated: 26 February 2019, 12:57

Police

A murder investigation has started after the death of a 21-year-old woman in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman was found with serious injuries in the Harehills area on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the scene in Milan Road at around 7.10pm, and she was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead a short time later.

Two men, aged 29 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift said: "We are treating the woman's death as murder and have arrested two men in connection with incident.

"Her family have been informed and we are supporting them at what is obviously a very difficult time for them.

"Our inquiries are still at an early stage and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

