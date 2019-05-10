Police investigate Huddersfield sex assault

Police investigating the alleged serious sexual assault of a 14 year old girl in Huddersfield have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

It's understood the victim met the male outside Primark in the town centre at around 12.00pm on Thursday 25 April. The alleged attack then happened at a property on New North Road, near to the town centre. The male that police want to speak to is described as white, skinny, in his early 20s, quite tall with light brown hair and poke with a southern accent.

Detective Inspector Alex Bacon from Kirklees Safeguarding team said:

"This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for this young woman and she is being supported by specialist trained officers.Officers from Kirklees Safeguarding have carried out extensive enquiries into the incident and we are now looking for the public’s help.

"We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the male or who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch."

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Kirklees Safeguarding Unit on 01924 335075 or 01484 436664 quoting crime reference 13190218053 or by reporting it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.