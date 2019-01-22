Police Investigate A Brawl In Hull

22 January 2019, 07:30 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 07:33

Police

Police were called yesterday afternoon to reports of a brawl in Hull.

It broke out at around 3.20pm on James Reckitt Avenue.

A number of people watched and filmed the altercation.

Police are reassuring the public that this was isolated and involved two girls and one boy.

A 15 year-old boy has been spoken to about causing anti-social behaviour and officers are gathering information to identify if any offences have been committed.

