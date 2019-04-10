Pizza delivery man threatened with gun in Rotherham

10 April 2019, 08:26 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 08:29

Police

Police are investigating after a pizza delivery man was threatened at gunpoint in Rotherham.

Officers are carrying out enquiries after he was threatened and had his motorbike stolen.

On Sunday evening, at 10.15pm, it's reported that two men appeared from an alleyway on Meadow Street and demanded that the driver hand over his motorbike.

Both men were wearing balaclavas, one was wearing a green hooded top and in possession of a handgun.

The victim - who wasn't hurt - contacted police immediately.

The motorbike has since been recovered from grassy area near to KFC in Canklow.

Officers are working closely with the victim as they carry out enquiries.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Camila Cabello has been cast in the new 'Cinderella' movie

Camila Cabello Cast As Cinderella In Musical Film Remake Of The Fairytale Classic

News

Selena Gomez & Niall Horan were spotted together at a gig.

Selena Gomez & Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours As They’re Spotted At Lewis Capaldi Gig
Amber Turner fans want her back on TOWIE

TOWIE: Amber Turner Responds To A Petition For Her To Return To The Show Amid Dan Edgar & Chloe Sims Drama

TV & Film

Emilia Clarke has opened up about suffering two brain aneurysms

Game Of Thrones Actress Emilia Clarke Says 'Part Of Her Brain Died' After Suffering Two Aneurysms

TV & Film

Liam Payne auditioned to be in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

WATCH: Liam Payne Shares Story Of Auditioning In Front Of Steven Spielberg