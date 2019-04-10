Pizza delivery man threatened with gun in Rotherham

Police are investigating after a pizza delivery man was threatened at gunpoint in Rotherham.

Officers are carrying out enquiries after he was threatened and had his motorbike stolen.

On Sunday evening, at 10.15pm, it's reported that two men appeared from an alleyway on Meadow Street and demanded that the driver hand over his motorbike.

Both men were wearing balaclavas, one was wearing a green hooded top and in possession of a handgun.

The victim - who wasn't hurt - contacted police immediately.

The motorbike has since been recovered from grassy area near to KFC in Canklow.

Officers are working closely with the victim as they carry out enquiries.