Petrol station in Leeds ram raided

7 August 2019, 12:09 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 12:10

police line do not cress

A petrol station kiosk in Leeds has been ram raided in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called out at 2.40am this morning to the kiosk on Killingbeck Drive.

They say officers disturbed the suspects who fled empty handed in a blue Ford car.

A red Toyota was left at the scene and has been recovered by police.

A video of the scene posted online shows substantial damage to the Asda petrol station kiosk.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look 'happily in love' according to a body language expert

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Affections Decoded By Body Language Expert: ‘They’re Happily In Love’

Shawn Mendes

Mabel confirms she's single as Josh Denzel spotted liking her Instagram pics

Mabel Confirms She's Single As Josh Denzel Spotted Liking Her Instagram Pics
Kylie Jenner was spotted jetting off with a huge white dress

Kylie Jenner Spotted Jetting Off With A Wedding Dress Ahead Of Her 22nd Birthday Celebrations On Italian Coast

News

Jesy Nelson shared a statement about crying

Jesy Nelson Pens Emotional Statement About Why It's Okay To Cry

Little Mix