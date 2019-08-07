Petrol station in Leeds ram raided

A petrol station kiosk in Leeds has been ram raided in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called out at 2.40am this morning to the kiosk on Killingbeck Drive.

They say officers disturbed the suspects who fled empty handed in a blue Ford car.

A red Toyota was left at the scene and has been recovered by police.

A video of the scene posted online shows substantial damage to the Asda petrol station kiosk.