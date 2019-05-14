Operation targeting knife crime in Kirklees

More than 35 knives have been seized and 129 people have been arrested in one month by police in West Yorkshire Police.

The operation started in April after the force was given extra funding from the Home Office to tackle violent crime.

Most of the action has been carried out in the Kirklees District because of recent high-profile attacks there.

The extra funding has been used to increase police patrols in the area. Officers have also recently been given greater stop and search powers by the Home Secretary.

In April 129 people were arrested across West Yorkshire on suspicion of a range of offences including possession of an offensive weapon, assault, drug possession and violent disorder.

There were 172 stop searches, 112 vehicles stopped, and 25 vehicles seized.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Kirklees District Police, said:

"This operation has brought about specific results which will send a loud and clear message to criminals that they have no place in Kirklees or West Yorkshire. The operation has been intelligence led, meaning our resources are specifically targeted where we know they will have the maximum impact possible.

I hope that these successes help to reassure law-abiding citizens that we listen to and act on their concerns and are here to keep our communities safe."