Nearly 50% Of West Yorkshire Crime Not Investigated

8 October 2018, 10:19

Police

It's been revealed almost half of crimes reported in West Yorkshire are being dropped with little or no investigation.

Police released the figures following a Freedom of Information request.
 
They show many offences are logged and reported - but never passed on to an officer for investigation.
 
Nearly a million crimes are treated this way across the country.
 
It means that just 3% of burglaries are solved in the UK.
 
Of the 21 forces who provided comparable data for vehicle offences, 59.51% were being screened out.
 
Of the 23 forces who provided comparable data for sex offences, 3.26% were being screened out.
 
Marian Fitzgerald, visiting professor of criminology, University of Kent, told the programme: "It varies from force to force and some of them seem to be more gung-ho about screening out than others, but typically things like theft, criminal damage, vandalism, thefts from cars, interfering with cars.
 
"Those sorts of fairly commonplace offences, those are the ones that seem to be screened out fastest."
 
A Home Office spokesman said: "We expect the police to take all reports of crime seriously, to investigate and to bring the offenders to court so that they can receive appropriate punishment.
 
"The Government remains alert to changes in trends and new methods used by criminals and we will continue to work with the police, industry and others to consider the evidence and what more can be done to prevent these crimes taking place.
 
"The deployment of resources is a matter for chief constables and police and crime commissioners."

