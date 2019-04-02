Mum of Kavan Brissett speaks

In her first interview since her son’s death Emma said, “I just feel like I’ve lost like a part of me. Every day I wake up, he’s around me all the time. Pictures, clothing, just everything.

"Even now his clothing is in the same places. I haven’t moved it, I just can’t move it. That to me is like I’m putting him in a box. I can’t do it."

Kavan was stabbed in an alleyway in Upperthorpe, Sheffield on 14th August 2018. and died in hospital four days later. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to his chest.

Emma has told Capital she now wants lessons about the dangers of carrying knives to be taught in primary schools: "It’s not just about knives, it’s about guns. It’s about the result of 'if you do this… you are going to you’re going to jail for twenty years and you’re not going to see your parents.’

"Kids at a young age are more prone to listening and taking those things on board."

To date, no one has been charged in connection with Kavan’s death.

Emma told Capital it’s been difficult seeing more attacks happening across the country: "You wake up, you put the telly on, you put the radio on and there’s another parent out there feeling the exactly same as me and you get that overwhelming feeling of you know what that family is going through."

You can listen to the full interview here

https://soundcloud.com/user-670706324/kavan-brissetts-mum-we-need-answers/s-YQF2f