Mum and 2 year old missing from Doncaster

Police say they are 'extremely concerned' about a mum from Doncaster who has been missing with her two year old daughter for six weeks.

24 year old Sebjana Myzeqari and her daughter Enissa are from the Hyde Park area of the town.

They were last seen on CCTV leaving the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West, on Tuesday 2 April.

A couple of hours later they were spotted in The Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster.

Since then there's been no trace of them both and police say they're growing increasingly concerned about their welfare.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick said: "Sebjana is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder length mousy brown hair. Enissa is described as having distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair. There is limited information about what clothing they may be wearing, however Sebjana is reported to habitually wear dark clothing and Enissa is thought to be wearing a light pink and white outfit.

If you live or work in Doncaster and the surrounding areas please look out for Sebjana and Enissa. If you know where they might be, we want to hear from you.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently on 101."