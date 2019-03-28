Message for Leeds United fans

This is the joint statement from West Yorkshire Police and Leeds United.

"As we head towards the business end of the campaign, Leeds United and West Yorkshire Police would like to collectively take this opportunity to praise fans for the manner in which the vast majority have conducted themselves throughout the course of the season to date, as well as asking all those attending the remaining fixtures to continue to show their support in the right ways.

Average attendances at Elland Road during the 2018/19 season have been the highest recorded in over a decade and with crucial fixtures on the horizon it is important that fans create a fierce atmosphere whilst remaining safe and being respectful to all those in the ground.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, who heads operational policing for Leeds District, said: “We recognise that times have changed significantly for the better in terms of the behaviour of fans. We have had a number of police-free matches at Elland Road and introduced the ‘Police Liaison Approach’ this season, which in turn frees up officers to be deployed across Leeds protecting our communities.

“We have been able to move away from the restrictions we previously had to put in place around some games, such as early kick-offs and ticket exchange systems, which prove unpopular with fans.

“As we continue to work closely with Leeds United to ensure the safety of everyone attending these forthcoming games, we hope that the genuine fans of the club will want to support us in that aim.”

Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear, added: “The vast majority of our supporters have been a huge credit to Leeds United this season and they are going to play a crucial role until the final ball is kicked – our message would be to be loud and create the atmosphere you do week in week out, but always remember to be respectful to those around you."

For LUFC policing updates and information follow on Twitter @LUFC_WYP

To report any incidents please contact 101 or alert any of the stewards or police offers on duty at Elland Road."