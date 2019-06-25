Men attacked with baseball bats in Leeds

25 June 2019, 14:12

merseyside police

Two men have been attacked in Beeston by a group armed with baseball bats and golf clubs.

The men aged 22 and 46 were left with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

West Yorkshire Police say they were called to Cardinal Road at 10.32pm on Monday night.

The men who were attacked had been in a white Nissan Qashqai and two others who were in the car are also thought to have been assaulted but left the scene.

A cordon was put up and the road was closed out but it's now reopened.

