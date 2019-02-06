Masked Man Robs Leeds Pharmacy

6 February 2019, 12:05

Police

A masked man, armed with a knife, has robbed a pharmacy in Leeds.

Police were called to the Living Care Pharmacy, in Upper Accommodation Road, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A masked man had gone into the store and threatened staff with a knife before stealing cash from the till and a number of boxes of Diazepam.

Detective Inspector David Roberts, of Leeds District CID, said: "No-one was injured but this was obviously a frightening experience for the members of staff involved and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a male acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the robbery."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Cardi B's Net Worth Revealed

What Is Cardi B’s Net Worth? Here's How Much The 'Bodak Yellow' Star Is Worth
Netflix's You is even more creepy without Joe's commentary.

WATCH: Netflix’s You Without Joe Goldberg’s Commentary Is Even More Creepy Than Before

TV & Film

Dani has had enough.

Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham’s Shock Cocaine Confession

TV & Film

Ariana Grande isn't attending the 2019 GRAMMYs, despite rumours

Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers

Ariana Grande

Ms Banks will be supporting Little Mix during their Brit Awards performance.

Who Is Ms Banks? Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 BRITs Performer Joining Little Mix

News