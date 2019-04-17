"Marching On Together" co-writer dies

Leeds United have paid tribute to the man who co-wrote their famous anthem Marching On Together.

Les Reed has died at the age of 83.

His family said he died on Monday afternoon surrounded by his family and friends in a "room full of love and sunshine".

The songwriter was well known among football fans after co-composing Marching On Together, the anthem of Leeds United, which is still sung on the terraces at Elland Road stadium.

Alongside a picture, the football club's official Twitter page wrote: "#LUFC are saddened to learn of the passing of Les Reed OBE, the co-writer of our club anthem, Marching on Together.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Sir Tom Jones and Englebert Humperdinck have both paid tribute.

Reed was best known for co-writing The Last Waltz, one of Humperdinck's biggest ballads, as well as Delilah and It's Not Unusual with Sir Tom Jones.

Reed's family said in a statement: "We are all so immensely proud of everything Les achieved in his incredible lifetime.

"We know that his name will be remembered for what he did for music and that he will always live through his songs and compositions for the rest of time.

"We know that Les Reed's legacy will live on but for now, There's a Kind Of Hush (All Over The World)."

Posting a picture to Twitter, Sir Tom wrote: "Sorry to hear the news of the passing of my friend & colleague Les Reed.

"Les was a gifted songwriter who was instrumental in penning many a hit, incl two important songs for me; 'It's Not Unusual' & 'Delilah' Les was a lovely man, whose legacy will live through his music. RIP Les."

In November 1998, he received an OBE for his services to music from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Reed is survived by his daughter Donna and two grandsons, Alex and Dominic.