Man stamped on in Sheffield attack

20 June 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 11:30

tape

A man's suffered severe bruising - after an assault by two men in Sheffield.

Police say the 44 year old was eating his lunch in his van at around 12:30 on Rutland Street, when the men pulled open the door - punched him in the head and stamped on him.

They then went through his pockets and took his van keys, driving licence and bank cards.

According to DC John Briers, who's investigating - the two men then left the scene in the direction of Woodside Lane.

He added: " We’ve released CCTV pictures today of two men we’d like to speak to in connection with this incident, I’d very much like to hear from them or anyone who knows them."

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact 101 quoting incident number 383 of 18 June.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Chloe Ferry's back filming for Geordie Shore despite saying she wasn't

Chloe Ferry's Return To Geordie Shore Sees Fans Brand Her A 'Liar'

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes took an ice bath on Instagram live

Shawn Mendes Took An Ice Bath On Instagram Live & It's All You Need To See Today

Shawn Mendes

Maura Higgins has entered the Love Island villa

Arabella Chi Enters Love Island – Meet The New Girl Who’s Dated Charlie Frederick

TV & Film

Maura Higgins is risking missing her sister's wedding day for Love Island

Love Island’s Maura Higgins Is Preparing To Miss Her Sister’s Wedding To Stay In The Villa

TV & Film

Disney is planning several live-action remakes in the near future

A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes

TV & Film