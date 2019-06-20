Man stamped on in Sheffield attack

A man's suffered severe bruising - after an assault by two men in Sheffield.

Police say the 44 year old was eating his lunch in his van at around 12:30 on Rutland Street, when the men pulled open the door - punched him in the head and stamped on him.

They then went through his pockets and took his van keys, driving licence and bank cards.

According to DC John Briers, who's investigating - the two men then left the scene in the direction of Woodside Lane.

He added: " We’ve released CCTV pictures today of two men we’d like to speak to in connection with this incident, I’d very much like to hear from them or anyone who knows them."

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact 101 quoting incident number 383 of 18 June.