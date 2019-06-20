Man shot in Barnsley

A 32 year old man's been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the arm in Barnsley.

Police were called to Westfield Crescent in the Thurnscoe area at around 10.15pm on Wednesday 19 June, to reports a 69 year old man had received a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a stable but serious condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, crime manager for Barnsley, said: “Following immediate enquiries carried out last night and into this morning, we have now arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He currently remains in police custody.



“Our officers will remain in the area today, to provide reassurance and carry out vital enquiries to piece together exactly what happened.



“While the investigation is in the early stages, we do believe it could have been a targeted attack.



“We will have extra officers in the area today and into the evening, please don’t hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns. They are there for your reassurance and to answer any concerns you may have."