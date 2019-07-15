Man killed in Leeds crash

15 July 2019, 15:45 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 15:47

Shane Grimes from Bramley

A 30 year old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on Stanningley Road.

The collision happened on Saturday night just before 11pm at the junction with Armley Grange Drive.

West Yorkshire Police have named the man who died as 30 year old Shane Grimes from Bramley.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who saw the collision which involved a blue Skoda Fabia.

A 20 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

