Man jailed for shooting at Huddersfield Carnival

24 June 2019, 15:36 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 15:38

Jenson Williams

A man's been jailed after shots were fired at a carnival in Huddersfield.

Jenson Williams, who's 26, was charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of ammunition in connection with an investigation into a firearms discharge last year.

It happened on Great Northern Street in July 2018 during Huddersfield Carnival. No one was injured in the shooting but a car was damaged. 

Williams also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of Section 18 wounding with intent which relates to an incident in April 2017 in Bradford where a man was stabbed.

Another man, Theo Hall, 26, from Huddersfield, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wounding with intent in connection with the Bradford incident and was also jailed today for nine years for his involvement.


Detective Superintendent Chris Gibson, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "A large-scale investigation was conducted by West Yorkshire Police into this incident in the summer last year.

"We are pleased that Williams has been handed a significant sentence for his involvement.

"Serious and violent crime will not be tolerated in Kirklees, or across any of the Districts in West Yorkshire and this sentence will highlight the severity of the offences committed.

"I hope this will act as a warning to those criminals who carry and use firearms and weapons that this behaviour is completely unacceptable and anyone who uses illegal firearms on the streets of West Yorkshire will be dealt with accordingly."

