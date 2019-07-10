Man jailed for raping teen in Grimsby

A 41 year old man from Grimsby has been jailed for raping a 14 year old girl.

Wesley Hammond of David Street, has been sentenced for 15 years after being found guilty of two counts of rape and two of sexual assault against a 14 year old girl in September last year.

Police were told about a man and a teenage girl visiting an address in the town and Hammond was arrested. Later videos of sexual activity taking place were found on his phone.

Officer in the case DC Jason Nutting said:

“I am happy with the sentence given to Wesley Hammond for the serious sexual offences he has been found guilty of. I am glad that the Judge and jury saw through Hammond’s account of how this vulnerable girl was the driving force in the “relationship,” when he had in fact groomed her to ensure that his despicable actions remained hidden.

“Hammond showed little regard for the victim throughout the investigation and displayed no remorse whatsoever – the only emotion he ever showed was for himself and his own personal predicament.

“The video recordings that Hammond made of the sexual acts that proved so critical to the case were of a very distressing and distasteful nature, and they are images that will be difficult to forget for any who saw them.

“The victim showed great courage in assisting the investigation and attending court, and I would like to pass on my personal thanks and admiration to her.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in the investigation, from witnesses to the numerous professionals involved, including those who have and are continuing to support the girl – this was definitely a team effort.

“I also hope that this substantial sentence sends a message to other victims of sexual offences that we will thoroughly investigate any reports.

“Finally my message to anyone intent on committing offences of this nature, we will find you and we will bring you to justice.”



