Man jailed for Barnsley sex offences

A 68 year old man's been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against girls in Barnsley.

Alan Shepherd, formerly of Brereton Road, Cleethorpes has been convicted of 11 counts of indecent assault and one count of rape.

He's been on trial at Hull Crown Court.

The charges relate to three victims from Barnsley who were under the age of 16 when the abuse happened.

Investigating officer, DC Elinor Duke from South Yorkshire Police said: "Our investigation into Shepherd's horrific offending began in 2016 when one of his victims, now an adult, bravely came forward and reported what had happened to her as a child.

Her strength and courage is remarkable and I commend her for taking this brave step.

Further victims came forward as our inquiry progressed, and the scale of Shepherd's offending became clear.

He has refused to accept responsibility for his crimes, subjecting his victims to the ordeal of a court trial where they have had to recount for a jury their awful experiences."