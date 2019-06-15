Man in hospital after being hit by police car

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a police car in Castleford.

Police say the incident happened at around 1.20am on the 15th June.

A driver fled his vehicle on foot on Colorado Way in Castleford after failing to stop for police.

They gave chase after he collided with a roundabout.

The driver was then hit by a police car and taken to hospital.

His condition is said to be serious but not life-threatening- the police watchdog has been informed.