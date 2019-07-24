Man from Sheffield jailed for terror offence

24 July 2019, 11:51 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 11:54

Outside Sheffield Crown Court

A 24 year old man from Sheffield who plotted a terror attack has been jailed for 15 years.

During a five week re-trial at Sheffield Crown Court the jury heard Farhad Salah had been in the early stages of testing small explosive devices in preparation for an attack when he was arrested.

Prosecutors said he was planning to put the bomb in a driverless car so it could be set off remotely and his own life would be spared.

Earlier this month, jurors found Salah guilty of preparing to commit acts of terrorism, and on Wednesday, Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced him to 15-years in jail and an extended three-year period on licence.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse relationship timeline, from Riverdale series 1 to Met Gala

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

TV & Film

Jessie J and Channing Tatum enjoy a date night in London

Jessie J & Channing Tatum Enjoy A Date Night In London At Magic Mike Live

Jessie J

Cole Sprouse has disabled comments on his Instagram profile

Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split: Riverdale Actor Disables Instagram Comments After Breaking Up With Co-Star

TV & Film

When will families visit the Love Island villa?

When Are The Parents & Families Visiting The Love Island Villa?

TV & Film

Theory suggests why Jordan Hames turned against Anna

This Savage Theory Explains Why Love Island's Jordan Hames Flipped From Anna To India

TV & Film