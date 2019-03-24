Man charged over woman's death in Doncaster

24 March 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 24 March 2019, 09:06

merseyside police

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road, Dunscroft at around 1.50pm on Friday 22 March, after it was reported a vehicle had been involved in a collision with a 52-year-old woman at the site.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday evening concluded that she died as a result of multiple injuries.

A 19-year-old man from Balby has been charged with murder and is remanded in custody to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday morning (25 March).

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection to the woman's death has been bailed as enquiries continue.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Natalia Dyer is not only known for playing Nancy in Stranger Things, she's become a fashion icon

How Old Is Natalia Dyer? Nancy From Stranger Things And Velvet Buzzsaw Actress Dating Charlie Heaton

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi has shot to the top of the charts with 'Someone You Loved'

Lewis Capaldi: The 'Someone You Loved' Singer's Age, Nationality & Peter Capaldi Relation
Ariana Grande gave a very honest account of tour life.

Ariana Grande Just Revealed What Her Life On Tour Is Really Like… And It’s Anything But Glam

Ariana Grande

Wes Nelson is rumoured to be dating Instagram model Lissy Roddy.

Love Island’s Wes Nelson Is ‘Dating’ Instagram Model Lissy Roddy After Meeting At A Party

TV & Film

Courtney Cox returns to iconic Friends building

Friend's Star Courtney Cox Just Revisited Monica Geller's New York Apartment & Everyone's Crying

TV & Film