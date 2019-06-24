Man attacked in Sheffield

24 June 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 12:08

Police

A man's in hospital with serious head injuries after being found unconscious in Sheffield City Centre last night.

South Yorkshire Police say at 10pm Sunday 23 June they were called out to reports a man was injured following an assault on the corner of Arundel Gate and Castle Square.

Officers performed first aid and a cordon was put in place.

The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for serious head injuries.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom look more in love than ever

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Look So In Love As They Celebrate Karlie Kloss’ Wedding To Joshua Kushner

Katy Perry

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Bridesmaids And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Will Be There
Harry Styles and Niall Horan met at The Eagles London concert

Niall Horan And Harry Styles Were Spotted Together & The Reactions Are Hilarious

One Direction

The Love Island couples at the end of episode one

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who As The Islanders Prepare For The Next Recoupling

TV & Film

Billie Eilish fans defend the singer as she's objectified for her outfit

Billie Eilish Fans Defend The Singer After She's Objectified For Wearing A Tank Top