Man Assaulted In Huddersfield

15 February 2019, 12:40 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 12:54

generic police picture

A man's been seriously assaulted in Huddersfield.

It happened between 6pm and 6.50pm in the area of Beck Road and St John's Road on Wednesday 6th February.

The man was walking near to Tanfield Road when three suspects pulled up in alongside him in a car.

He was assaulted, and left with serious injuries to his head.

He has since been released from hospital.

The suspects got back in the car and drove off.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

AJ Pritchard and Jimmy Hill.

WATCH: AJ Pritchard Says He’d Date Jesy Nelson & What Happened At The NTAs With Caroline Flack…

TV & Film

Maria Fowler is urging people to stop trolling Kady McDermott

Maria Fowler And Kady McDermott End Bitter Feud As TOWIE Star Begs Fans To Stop Trolling Love Island Star

TV & Film

Little Mix are up for Best British Group at the BRIT Awards 2019

Who Are The BRIT Awards Nominees For 2019? Ariana Grande, Little Mix And The 1975

BRITs 2019

Hailey Baldwin opens up about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin Speaks Out About Justin Bieber Marriage: “It’s A Scary Thing” But “He’s My Best Friend”

Justin Bieber

Jacob Elordi and Joey King unfollow one another on Instagram

Joey King And Jacob Elordi Split: The Kissing Booth Stars Have Reportedly Broken Up

TV & Film