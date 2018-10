Man Assaulted In Barnsley

An investigation's started after a 28-year-old man was assaulted in Barnsley last night.

Emergency services were called to Coniston Road, not far from Oakwell football ground, just after 6pm, following reports that the man was seriously injured.

He's in a critical condition in hospital, being treated for a serious head injury.

Police have cordoned the area off while they investigate exactly what happened.