Man assaulted in a pub in Wakefield

A man's been left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted in a pub in Wakefield.

It happened inside the Strafford Arms pub on Northgate between 7.30pm and 8pm on February 3.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak with anyone who has information about it.

The 48-year-old victim was approached by a man who punched him, and was left with significant facial injuries.