Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield

Police investigating the death of a man hit by a tram in Sheffield have arrested a 24-year-old on suspicion of murder.

The man has since been released on bail.

It follows the death of 39-year-old Martin Rigg who was hit by a tram close to Covent Walk on Wednesday 22nd May.

Rigg died in hospital a short while after.

Detectives continue to investigate- after previously arresting another 26-year-old man in connection with the death.