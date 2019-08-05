Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Hull

5 August 2019, 10:09 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 10:19

Police

Police have started a murder investigation after a man was found dead in Hull.

The 58 year old victim was found with serious injuries in the doorway of a property on Charles Brady Court at about 5.40am on Sunday 4 August. 

He was unconscious and taken to hospital in a critical condition but died later that night. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days to establish the cause of death. A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the investigation. 

