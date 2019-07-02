Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Bradford

A 37 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Bradford.

The 20 year old victim was discovered on Saffron Road at around 4.25am on Monday 1 July. The emergency services were called and he was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

Officers are now trying to work out how he died and are treating it as suspicious. A 34-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, said:

“While our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage our information now suggests there were others involved in this man’s death, as he was found with a number of injuries which suggest he may have been assaulted.

“Local officers will continue to be in the area today and anyone who has any concerns is advised to speak with them.”

Saffron Drive remains closed.