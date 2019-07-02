Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Bradford

2 July 2019, 18:11 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 18:12

Police

A 37 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Bradford.

The 20 year old victim was discovered on Saffron Road at around 4.25am on Monday 1 July. The emergency services were called and he was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed. 

Officers are now trying to work out how he died and are treating it as suspicious. A 34-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, said:

“While our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage our information now suggests there were others involved in this man’s death, as he was found with a number of injuries which suggest he may have been assaulted.

“Local officers will continue to be in the area today and anyone who has any concerns is advised to speak with them.”

Saffron Drive remains closed. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Caroline Flack's leopard print dress had viewers begging to know where it was from

Caroline Flack Leopard Print Dress: Where Love Island Presenter Got Her Incredible Strapless Mini Dress

TV & Film

The dramatic scenes will air tonight.

WATCH: Curtis Pritchard Admits He ‘Doesn’t Even Feel Bad’ About Wanting To Ditch Amy Hart For New Girl Jourdan Riane In Explosive Preview

TV & Film

Scooter Braun is embroiled in a rift with Taylor Swift

What Is Scooter Braun's Net Worth, Who Does He Represent And What's His Beef With Taylor Swift?

News

Lil Nas X reveals the meaning behind 'Old Town Road'

'Old Town Road' Meaning: Lil Nas X Clarifies The Message Behind His Viral Hit

News

Exclusive
Curtis Pritchard has been having doubts about his romance with Amy Hart

Why Love Island's Curtis Pritchard Is Having Doubts About Amy Hart Romance  – According To One Dumped Islander

TV & Film