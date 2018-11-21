Man And Woman Charged Over Child Death In Huddersfield

21 November 2018, 12:19 | Updated: 21 November 2018, 12:21

Generic Police Pic

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in Huddersfield in 2016.

Police say three-year-old Riley Siswick was found unresponsive at his home on Smiths Avenue, in Marsh, on the 6th of February 2016.

26 year old Kyle Campbell of Heys View in Huddersfield has been charged with the murder of Riley Siswick and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Kayleigh Siswick, aged 26, also of Heys View in Huddersfield, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They are both due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court today (21 November).

