Man admits Sheffield Costco robbery

20 June 2019, 15:52 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 15:54

Outside Sheffield Crown Court

A man's admitted robbing a store in Sheffield armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a hammer.

40 year old James Allen, of no fixed abode, made off with over £12,000 worth of goods when he held up the Costco on parkway Drive on Sunday 28 April. 

At around 4.40pm, Allen, along with another masked man, pulled up to the store in a blue Ford Focus and smashed the glass to get to some jewellery. 

Allen pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences and will be sentenced next month. Police are still searching for the second suspect. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Shawn Mendes took an ice bath on Instagram live

Shawn Mendes Took An Ice Bath On Instagram Live & It's All You Need To See Today

Shawn Mendes

Maura Higgins has entered the Love Island villa

Arabella Chi Enters Love Island – Meet The New Girl Who’s Dated Charlie Frederick

TV & Film

Maura Higgins is risking missing her sister's wedding day for Love Island

Love Island’s Maura Higgins Is Preparing To Miss Her Sister’s Wedding To Stay In The Villa

TV & Film

Disney is planning several live-action remakes in the near future

A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes

TV & Film

Joe Garratt speaks out after Love Island

Joe Garratt Breaks Silence After Love Island Dumping & Thanks His Bodyguard For Protecting Him

TV & Film