Man admits Sheffield Costco robbery

A man's admitted robbing a store in Sheffield armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a hammer.

40 year old James Allen, of no fixed abode, made off with over £12,000 worth of goods when he held up the Costco on parkway Drive on Sunday 28 April.

At around 4.40pm, Allen, along with another masked man, pulled up to the store in a blue Ford Focus and smashed the glass to get to some jewellery.

Allen pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences and will be sentenced next month. Police are still searching for the second suspect.