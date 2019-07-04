Man admits killing another man in Whitby

4 July 2019, 17:06 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 17:08

Leeds Crown Court

A man's admitted manslaughter after killing another man in Whitby.

A 47 year old man was attacked outside the Porto Pizza takeaway on Windsor Terrace back in February. He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital four days later. 

28 year old Christopher John Coakley, of Clipstone Village, Mansfield, was charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday 3 July. 

He's been remanded in custody and is back in court later this month. 

