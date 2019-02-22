Lorry driver who rammed police car - jailed

22 February 2019, 18:11 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 18:13

Outside Sheffield Crown Court

A man who "endangered countless lives" by ramming into a police car with a lorry and driving on the wrong side of the motorway has been jailed.

Dramatic footage, released by South Yorkshire Police, shows John Taylor pulling out in front of fast-moving oncoming traffic on the M18, before performing a series of dangerous U-turns.

He was first spotted by officers at around 10.30am on January 10 driving the seven-and-a-half ton lorry on Fishlake Nab, Doncaster.

After refusing to stop, 30-year-old Taylor, of the Riverside Traveller Park in Doncaster, then reversed the vehicle into the police car at speed several times, South Yorkshire Police said.

The defendant then headed off in the direction of the nearby M18, and momentarily drove the wrong way down the motorway, before repeatedly turning round.

The video shows him heading towards the central reserve, before cutting across the road in order to drive the wrong way down the hard shoulder.

With officers pursuing him, Taylor eventually got out of the vehicle and made off on foot, before later being found in a caravan and arrested.

South Yorkshire Police revealed that he was sentenced to 28 months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court for dangerous driving, breaching a suspended sentence and assaulting police officers, having pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Detective Constable William McClean, who investigated the case, said following the sentencing: "He endangered countless lives that day through his reckless and dangerous actions.

"He put responsible road users at risk not only whilst in the vehicle, but by dumping the lorry and then running through three lanes of traffic on a busy motorway.

"We are pleased with the sentence he has received and hope that it acts as a deterrent for anyone else who drives dangerously on our roads."

