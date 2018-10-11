Light Aircraft Crashes In East Yorkshire

11 October 2018, 08:08 | Updated: 11 October 2018, 08:16

police cars

Two people have died after a light aircraft crash in East Yorkshire.

A search began on Wednesday evening after reports a plane had come down one mile short of the runway at Beverley Airfield at 7.30pm.

Humberside Police initially said in a statement that both people on board the aircraft were thought to be safe and a search of the area was trying to locate them.

But, in a later statement, the force said: "Following an extensive search of the countryside close to Beverley Airfield near Leven a light aircraft has now been found.

"The aircraft had crashed and sadly both the pilot and a passenger who were the occupants of the aircraft suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

"The families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We want to thank all emergency services, volunteers and local residents involved in the search, their assistance is very much appreciated."

A spokesman said a full investigation into the circumstances of the crash was under way.

