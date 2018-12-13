Let It Snow....

13 December 2018, 12:22 | Updated: 13 December 2018, 12:25

snow

Get ready for snow at the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Yorkshire - from Saturday lunchtime until Sunday morning.

They're warning us to expect the white stuff from 12pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.

We're being told to expect...

  • Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
  • Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
  • Some rural communities could become cut off
  • Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
  • A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
  • Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible
  • Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice

