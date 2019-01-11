Leeds v Derby

11 January 2019, 10:58 | Updated: 11 January 2019, 11:03

Derby County FC

Derby's preparations for tonight's Championship game against Leeds, has been disrupted by a suspected spy.

Police say they went to County's training ground yesterday after a man was seen at the perimeter fence of the Moor Farm complex.

Derbyshire Police tweeted to say they had located and removed the man amid suspicion he was attempting to spy on Frank Lampard's squad.

The tweet from the Derby Response Unit of Derbyshire Constabulary read: "Officers have just attended the Training Ground for @dcfcofficial after a suspicious male was seen at the perimeter fence.

"Excellent searching conducted and male was located. All checks above board!

"Keeping the team safe to bring home a win against #LUFC on 11th! #SpyingIsCheating."

The Rams take on league leaders Leeds at Elland Road.

The Whites are 2 points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

R. Kelly's team has accused Lady Gaga of using him to get an Oscar

R. Kelly's Attorney Slams Lady Gaga For Using Controversy To "Win An Oscar"

Lady Gaga

Halsey fuels Yungblud relationship rumours by following him on tour to Paris

Halsey 'Confirms' Yungblud Relationship Posting On Instagram From His Paris Show
Fans are questioning why Stephen Bear hasn't posted his dogs in months.

Stephen Bear’s Fans Are Fearing For His Dogs' Wellbeing Once Again

News

Amber Davies sent her best wishes to Louise Redknapp after she suffered a nasty fall.

Love Island’s Amber Davies Wishes Her “Favourite Human”, 9-5 Co-Star Louise Redknapp A Speedy Recovery

TV & Film

Netflix's 'Sex Education' season 1 has been released and stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson

Netflix's Sex Education: Asa Butterfield & All-Star Cast In British 'Skins' Style Comedy

TV & Film