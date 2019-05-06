Leeds v Derby in the play-offs

6 May 2019, 09:21 | Updated: 6 May 2019, 09:28

Leeds United flag

Frank Lampard warned against reading too much into Leeds' recent form after Derby booked a play-off semi-final tie against Marcelo Bielsa's out-of-sorts side.

The Rams' 3-1 win over West Brom at Pride Park secured sixth place and a two-legged play-off against the Whites, who were beaten 3-2 by an Ipswich side who were already relegated and played the last 10 minutes with 10 men.

"We'll be underdogs because we came sixth," Lampard said. "There's a reason we've finished points behind Leeds, Villa and West Brom.

"The run-in has been good for us, so let's go into it with no fear and try and upset a few people.

"I'll plan to play the Leeds side that have been really strong all season. The cup atmosphere the play-offs bring can throw recent form out.

"I won't plan that they're in bad form, I'll plan for Leeds who beat us well and looked at Christmas like they were going to win the league."

Bielsa said of Leeds' defeat at Portman Road, which saw Kemar Roofe blaze a penalty over the crossbar: "If you put aside the mistakes we made from this game, the performance from the team was good enough."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Megan Barton Hanson opens up about Charlie Brake

Love Island: Megan Barton Hanson Finally Addresses Relationship Rumours About 'Real & Honest' Charlie Brake

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi appears on the second episode of the Capital Breakfast podcast

Lewis Capaldi Dates Niall, And Shawn Mendes Gets Oily On New Capital Breakfast Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Cardi B and Offset's racy pose on the red carpet went viral after it was doctored

Cardi B Speaks Out After Shocking Fans With Intimate Video Of Her Private Parts
Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell confirm romance with PDA

Love Island's Kaz Crossley & Theo Campbell's PDA Confirm They're Dating On Night Out

TV & Film

Love Island returns in just a few weeks time according to Caroline Flack

Love Island Start Date: Caroline Flack Accidentally Reveals When 2019 Series Will Return

TV & Film