Leeds v Derby in the play-offs

Frank Lampard warned against reading too much into Leeds' recent form after Derby booked a play-off semi-final tie against Marcelo Bielsa's out-of-sorts side.

The Rams' 3-1 win over West Brom at Pride Park secured sixth place and a two-legged play-off against the Whites, who were beaten 3-2 by an Ipswich side who were already relegated and played the last 10 minutes with 10 men.

"We'll be underdogs because we came sixth," Lampard said. "There's a reason we've finished points behind Leeds, Villa and West Brom.

"The run-in has been good for us, so let's go into it with no fear and try and upset a few people.

"I'll plan to play the Leeds side that have been really strong all season. The cup atmosphere the play-offs bring can throw recent form out.

"I won't plan that they're in bad form, I'll plan for Leeds who beat us well and looked at Christmas like they were going to win the league."

Bielsa said of Leeds' defeat at Portman Road, which saw Kemar Roofe blaze a penalty over the crossbar: "If you put aside the mistakes we made from this game, the performance from the team was good enough."