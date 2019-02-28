Leeds start internal investigation

28 February 2019, 12:48 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 12:59

Leeds United flag

Leeds have opened an internal investigation after video footage of a fan making alleged racist gestures was circulated on social media.

The video was posted by QPR supporters after their side's midweek win against Leeds at Loftus Road.

"The club are aware of a video circulating on social media from our Sky Bet Championship fixture against QPR on Tuesday evening," Leeds said in a statement.

"An investigation is now underway to identify those involved.

"Racism will absolutely not be tolerated by Leeds United and anyone found to be racially abusive will be banned from attending all games indefinitely."

Leeds missed out on going back to the top of the Championship table after losing the game 1-0.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

The Fab Five are back for Queer Eye series 3

Queer Eye Series 3- Netflix Release Date, Location, Stories & The Fab Five

TV & Film

Lady Gaga responds to Bradley Cooper romance rumours.

WATCH: Lady Gaga Addresses THOSE Bradley Cooper Romance Rumours After The Oscars

Lady Gaga

Niall Horan Gets Very Close With His PA On A Night Out In LA

Niall Horan Gets Very Close With His PA On A Night Out In LA

Jordyn Woods will tell her side of the story on Red Table Talk

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Why Kylie Jenner’s BFF Really Chose To Give Tell-All Interview On Tristan Thompson Scandal

News

Georgia Steel hinted that Jack Whitehall approached her romantically

WATCH: Celebs Go Dating's Georgia Steel Hints She's Had Romantic History With Jack Whitehall

TV & Film