Leeds Hammer Attack

18 December 2018, 14:36 | Updated: 18 December 2018, 14:38

A man's got serious head and leg injuries after being attacked with a hammer in Leeds.

The 21 year old was parked on Latchmere Avenue in West Park last night when he was dragged out of his Audi A3 by a gang of men.

Police say he was hit with a hammer a number of times and suffered serious head and leg injuries. He's currently in a serious condition in hospital.

The men ran off after the attack and police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting crime reference 13180631483 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

