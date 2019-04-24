Leeds graduate killed in Sri Lanka explosions

24 April 2019, 12:10 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 12:12

Candles lit for victims of Sri Lankan bombings

One of the victims of the Sri Lankan terror attacks has been named as Anita Nicholson.

The 42 year old lawyer was a University of Leeds graduate and had been living in Singapore since the start of the year.

Anita and her two children Alex and Annabel were killed in an explosion at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo on Easter Sunday as they ate breakfast.

Her husband Ben Nicholson survived the blast and has paid tribute to his wife saying "Anita was a wonderful, perfect wife and a brilliant, loving and inspirational mother to our two wonderful children. The holiday we had just enjoyed was a testament to Anita's enjoyment of travel and providing a rich and colourful life for our family, and especially our children."

At 14, Alex was the oldest of the two Nicholson children to die in the attack, while his sister Annabel was 11.

His father said: "Alex and Annabel were the most amazing, intelligent, talented and thoughtful children and Anita and I were immensely proud of them both and looking forward to seeing them develop into adulthood.

"They shared with their mother the priceless ability to light up any room they entered and bring joy to the lives of all they came into contact with."

More than 350 people were killed in the Easter suicide bombings in Sri Lanka and eight of the victims were British.

