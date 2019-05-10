Leeds Bishop Jailed For Insurance Fraud

10 May 2019, 13:22 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 13:34

Leeds Crown Court

A Bishop in Leeds has been jailed for insurance fraud.

40 year-old Charles Motondo was sentenced to ten months - after he helped members of the community buy cars, and then bought insurance policies using their details.

He then fabricated crashes, involving his own car and his partner's car, imitating the community members on the phone. 

At Leeds Crown Court, Motondo pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering. 

Before he pleaded guilty, Motondo claimed he'd helped the people involved buy their insurance policies and said he believed it was a coincidence that both of these people had subsequently crashed into his and his partner's vehicles.

Detective Constable Jamie Kirk, who led the investigation for The City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), said: "Despite being a Bishop, Motondo was completely immoral in his actions, and had no issues using other people's personal details to make fraudulent claims so that he could make a financial gain.

"Motondo may have thought a person of his standing wouldn't get questioned by insurers or the police, but today's conviction shows that nobody is above the law and that anyone who commits insurance fraud will be brought to justice."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Kris Jenner chats on the set of 'thank u, next' video with Ariana Grande

WATCH: Ariana Grande Appears On 'KUWTK' Preparing Kris Jenner For 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift and Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Taylor Swift Reveals 'ME!' Secret, And Royal Baby Name Theory On New Capital Breakfast Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Zac Efron's latest rumoured romance is Lily Collins

Who Is Zac Efron's Girlfriend? The 'Extremely Wicked' Star Rumoured To Be Dating Co-Star Lily Collins After Sarah Bro Fling

News

Taylor Swift hinted at a Selena Gomez collaboration

Is A Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Collaboration Coming? Taylor's Badge Of Her BFF Is Major Easter Egg

Taylor Swift

News channel mistakenly says Harry Styles & Meghan Markle had a baby

Harry Styles & Meghan Markle 'Have Their First Child' In Hilarious News Blunder