Large fire in Knaresborough

19 June 2019, 07:16 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 07:20

fire engines generic

Police in Knaresborough are asking for dash-cam footage after a large fire at a former industrial unit in the town.

The fire broke out at around 3pm on Monday afternoon at the former Trelleborg building on Halfpenny Lane.

Officers are treating the fire as suspicious and are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area.

As part of their investigation they are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Monday afternoon and saw any suspicious people or groups of people around Halfpenny Lane to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who was driving in the area between 2pm and 3.30pm and has dash-cam footage.

