Huddersfield charged by FA for 'sash' kit

9 August 2019, 12:16 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 12:19

Huddersfield Kit

Huddersfield Town have been charged by the Football Association for that 'sash' sponsor kit they wore in the summer.

The club were widely criticised after releasing a kit with the sponsor of a controversial bookies in a 'sash' style on the front of their shirt. This later turned out to be a publicity stunt. 

But the Terriers did wear the shirt in a friendly against Rochdale in July and the logo exceeded FA guidelines of 250 square centimetres. Town and the bookmaker later admitted to the stunt before bringing out a new, sponsor-free kit for the current season.

The shirts were later auctioned off and raised over £30,000 for local charities in the area.

A statement from the FA read:

"Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Kit and Advertising Regulations. 

"It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i). The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Stor

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Their Most Memorable Moments

Shawn Mendes

Temptation Island is more scandalous than Love Island

Temptation Island 2019: How To Watch In The UK And What Channel It’s On

TV & Film

Taylor Swift sparked rumours she's engaged to Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Ignites Rumours She’s Engaged To Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift

Lipstick Shaped Nails Are Blowing Up On Instagram

Lipstick Shaped Nails Are Blowing Up On Instagram As The Latest Beauty Trend

News