Huddersfield charged by FA for 'sash' kit
9 August 2019, 12:16 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 12:19
Huddersfield Town have been charged by the Football Association for that 'sash' sponsor kit they wore in the summer.
The club were widely criticised after releasing a kit with the sponsor of a controversial bookies in a 'sash' style on the front of their shirt. This later turned out to be a publicity stunt.
But the Terriers did wear the shirt in a friendly against Rochdale in July and the logo exceeded FA guidelines of 250 square centimetres. Town and the bookmaker later admitted to the stunt before bringing out a new, sponsor-free kit for the current season.
The shirts were later auctioned off and raised over £30,000 for local charities in the area.
A statement from the FA read:
"Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Kit and Advertising Regulations.
"It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i). The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response."