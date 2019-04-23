House shot at in Sheffield

23 April 2019, 11:51 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 11:53

police tape generic

Police were called to the property in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

They were responding to reports of shots being fired at the house on Edgedale Road.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that officers found damage to a window that was consistent with shotgun discharge.

The area has been searched but no arrests have been made. Police are continuing to investigate and extra officers are in the area.

