Homes flooded in West Yorkshire

There's been flooding in parts of West Yorkshire because of heavy rain yesterday.

Fire crews were called to flooded houses in Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden. Some trains were cancelled after railway lines flooded.

The worst flooding was around the Calder Valley and Wharfe Valley.

A crew from Otley helped a person who had got stuck in their car in Ilkley.

Flood warnings remain in place around parts of Yorkshire this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Our advice is to keep up to date with flood warnings, via the Eye on Calderdale website, The Environment Agency (Yorkshire and North East), local authority websites and social media and Met Office weather updates."

They said they had not had to carry out any evacuations.