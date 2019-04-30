Hit and run in Dewsbury

30 April 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 14:22

Police Tape

Police investigating a hit and run in Dewsbury on Sunday think the victim was deliberately targeted.

Officers were called at 4.46pm to Field Street in Ravensthorpe on Sunday to a report of a man with serious injuries.

The victim in his 30s is thought to have been hit by a white BMW X5 car.

He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Diane Johnson, of Kirklees District CID, said: "We are appealing for witnesses to this incident in which we believe suspects in the car drove at the victim who was targeted by them.

He was seriously injured but is in a stable condition, and we are conducting enquiries to build a fuller picture regarding the nature of this incident."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Louis Tomlinson donated £10,000 to charity

Louis Tomlinson Donates £10,000 To Children’s Hospice After 'Two Of Us' Video Goes Viral

Louis Tomlinson

Marnie Simpson shares the first photos of her baby bump

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Reveals Her Baby Bump In New Pregnancy Photos

TV & Film

Fans are "flicking" Shawn Mendes in his 'Stitches' music video

WATCH: This Shawn Mendes Trend Sees Fans Flicking Him In 'Stitches' Music Video

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande's fans were outraged when the singer was criticised by a blogger

Ariana Grande Forced To Step In As Row Between Her Fans And Blogger Continues For 7 Days

Ariana Grande

Dani Dyer hits out at claims she 'pretended to love' Jack Fincham

Dani Dyer Hits Back At Claims She 'Liked' New Boyfriend's Pictures During Relationship With Jack Fincham

News