Gun Fired In Huddersfield

Two people have been arrested in connection with a gun being fired in Huddersfield on Monday night.

Police were called to reports of a 21-year-old man being injured on Walpole Road just after 10pm.

The injured man, was approached by two other men whilst on his car and shot.

Two men are being held by police.

The injured man is in a stable condition in hospital. His injuries aren't thought to be life threatening.

Police say they take incidents like this extremely seriously and are asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward.